NEET PG 2022 Admit Card: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will soon release the admit card for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022). Once released, registered candidates can download the NEET PG 2022 Hall Tickets through the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. Also Read - Central University of Kashmir Recruitment 2022: Application Starts For Teaching Posts; Apply Before June 30

“The admit cards shall be issued “batch-wise” shortly. Applicants for NEET-PG 2022 are advised to check their applicant login accounts on NEET-PG 2022 index page at NBEMS website https://natboard.edu.in and https://nbe.edu.in periodically for admit card,” reads the official notification. One can check the official notice here. Also Read - India Post Payments Bank GDS Recruitment 2022: Apply For 650 Executive Posts Across India| Read Details Here

What is the Official Website to Download NEET PG 2022 Admit Card?

When Will NEET-PG Exam Be Held?

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will conduct the NEET-PG 2022 on May 21, 2022. The examination will be conducted in a computer-based mode across the country. The exam is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM and continue till 12:30 PM. Also Read - RPSC Recruitment 2022: Application Window For 9760 Senior Teachers Posts Ends Today; Apply Now at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

How Can I Download NEET PG Admit Card 2022?