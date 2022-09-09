NEET-PG Counselling: Ahead of the commencement of NEET PG 2022 Counselling, Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released an advisory for the candidates on the official website –mcc.nic.in. In the notification, the MCC mentioned that eligible candidates would be allotted seats on the basis of their nomination, merit and the choices filled by the respective candidates.Also Read - NEET PG Counselling 2022 Revised Schedule Out at mcc.nic.in; Registration Begins Sept 15

"Candidates who have been allotted seats by MCC have to download Provisional Allotment Letters from MCC website and report at allotted colleges for admission. Hence, candidates are advised to beware of any letters issued by scrupulous persons on behalf of MCC regarding allotment of seats," the notice further added.

Furthermore, the counselling committee warned candidates against fake notifications/agents and asked candidates to only follow the NEET PG Counselling process on the official MCC website – mcc.nic.in.