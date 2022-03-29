NEET PG 2022: The application correction window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 will open today, March 29. Candidates who have applied for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for post graduate courses can make changes through the official site of NBEMS on nbe.edu.in. The last date to make corrections in NEET PG 2022 application is April 7.Also Read - Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling 2021: No Second Counselling For Admission, Says Rajasthan High Court

NEET PG 2022 will be conducted on May 21 (09.00 AM to 12.30 PM) as a Computer Based Test (CBT) for candidates seeking admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses for the academic year 2022. The admit card will be issued on May 16. The result is expected to be declared by June 20. Also Read - EWS Quota in NEET-PG: SC Lists Batch Of Pleas For Final Hearing in April

NEET PG 2022: How To Make Changes

Go to the official website– nbe.edu.in. On the homepage, click on the ‘NEET PG 2022’ link. Enter your login details. Now, click on edit window and make changes in the application form. Once done, submit the NEET PG 2022 application form. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy for further need.

The admit card will be issued on May 16, 2022 and the examination will be conducted on May 21, 2022. The declaration of result will be by June 20, 2022. Candidates can check more related details through the official site of NBE. Also Read - NEET UG Exam: National Medical Commission Removes Upper Age Limit | Details Here