Supreme Court advocate Sandeep S. Tiwari had filed the plea on behalf of medical aspirants. Taking to Twitter, the advocate tweeted, “On behalf of the All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA), we have moved the Supreme Court of India against the scheduled examination of NEET PG 2022, dated May 21, 2022. The aspirants raised their own grievances due to the mismatch/clashing of dates in ongoing counselling for NEET PG 2021.”

Demand to Postpone NEET-PG 2022 Grows

The aspirants are demanding the postponement of exam citing the small gap between 2021 counselling and exam, ineligibility of 5,000 medical interns to appear in the exam, and delay in counselling. The doctors had also urged the Union Health Ministry to further postpone the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2022 for a reasonable period of time so that the current NEET PG 2021 aspirants may have sufficient time to prepare for it.

Extending support to medical aspirants, the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) wrote a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya requesting to postpone the exam. Aspirants are also complaining that due to their Covid duties, many of them were unable to complete their internships on time.

“The demand of the postponement of NEET PG Exam is going for long now. NEET PG students are getting mentally traumatised and harassed,” FAIMA President Dr Rohan Krishnan said, adding it was the time that a permanent solution for all this is found.

“NEET exam should be held twice in a year. If AIIMS conducts DNB exam twice in a year, so why cannot NEET exam can be conducted twice in a year, so that a bigger pool of doctors can come in the system, he said.