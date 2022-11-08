NEET PG 2022 Counselling Allotment Result Tomorrow at mcc.nic.in; Reporting Begins Nov 10

NEET PG 2022 Counselling at mcc.nic.in: As per the NEET PG 2022 Counselling schedule, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will declare the mop-up round seat allotment result for the National Eligi

NEET PG 2022 Counselling at mcc.nic.in: As per the NEET PG 2022 Counselling schedule, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will declare the mop-up round seat allotment result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022) counselling tomorrow, November 9, 2022. Candidates can download the NEET PG 2022 counselling mop-up round allotment result by visiting the official website at mcc.nic.in. Shortlisted NEET candidates will have to report to the allotted Medical or Dental colleges or institutions between November 10 to November 14, 2022.

STEP BY STEP GUIDE TO DOWNLOAD NEET PG 2022 COUNSELLING SEAT ALLOTMENT RESULT 2022?

Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) at mcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “PG Medical Counselling.”

Look for the link that reads, “Download NEET PG 2022 Counselling Seat Allotment Result.”

Enter the login credentials, if required.

Your NEET PG 2022 Counselling Seat Allotment Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED AT THE TIME OF NEET PG 2022 COUNSELLING VERIFICATION PROCESS

The documents required at the time of the verification process at the allotted institutes are as follows:

Class 10 mark sheet

Birth certificate,

MBBS mark sheet and degree certificate

NEET PG 2022 admit card

NEET PG result letter

Internship completion certificate

Permanent or provisional registration certificate

Valid ID proof

Disability certificate (if any)

Caste certificate (if any) and non-creamy layer certificate (if applicable).

NEET PG 2022 COUNSELLING REVISED SCHEDULE

Earlier, today, MCC has extended the last date to apply for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2022 mop-up round. Eligible candidates can apply for NEET PG 2022 counselling till November 10(11:00 AM).

DIRECT LINK: NEET PG 2022 COUNSELLING REVISED SCHEDULE

“In light of the Court proceedings in W.P. No. 174 of 2022 along with I.A. before the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India and in continuation of the notice no. U12021/01/2022-MEC dated 04/11/2022 it is decided to extend the schedule for Mop-up Round of PG Counselling,” MCC in an official notification said.

Fresh Registration/Payment extended: 02:00 P.M of 8th November, 2022 upto 11:00 A.M of 10th Nov., 2022

Payment Facility will be available upto 03:00 P.M of 10th November, 2022

RESET Registration Option: Upto 09:00 A.M of 10th Nov., 2022

Choice Filling & Choice Locking: Upto 11:55 P.M of 10th November, 2022 as per Server Time

Choice Locking from 03:00 PM of 10thNovember, 2022 to 11:55 PM on 10thNovember, 2022 , as per Server Time

For more details, check the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).