NEET PG 2022 Counselling Allotment Result On Nov 9; Know How to Check at mcc.nic.in

NEET PG 2022 Counselling at mcc.nic.in: Eligible candidates can check and download the NEET PG 2022 Counselling seat allotment result by visiting the official website at mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG 2022 Counselling at mcc.nic.in: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will declare the mop-up round seat allotment result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022) counselling on November 09, 2022. Eligible candidates can check and download the NEET PG 2022 Counselling seat allotment result by visiting the official website at mcc.nic.in. Selected candidates can report at the allotted Medical or Dental colleges for admission from November 10 to November 14, 2022.

Result : 9th November, 2022

: 9th November, 2022 Reporting: 10th November, 2022 to 14th November, 2022

How To Check NEET PG 2022 Counselling Mop Up Seat Allotment Result? Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee at mcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the “PG Medical counselling” section.

Look for the link that reads, “Check NEET PG 2022 Counselling Mop Up Round Seat Allotment Result.”

Enter the login credentials, if required.

Download the seat allotment result and take a printout of it for future reference. The MCC will begin the NEET PG counselling 2022 for AIQ stray vacancy from November 15, 2022. For more details on NEET UG 2022/NEET PG 2022 Counselling, please visit the official website of mcc.nic.in.

