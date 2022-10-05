MP NEET PG 2022 Counselling: The Department of Medical Education has started the state’s National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Post Graduate (MP NEET PG) Counselling 2022 choice filling process today October 05, 2022. The candidates who have registered for Madhya Pradesh MP NEET PG counselling 2022 can fill the choices online at the official website at dme.mponline.gov.in. As per the MP NEET revised counselling dates, the candidates who have registered for the round 1 counselling process are required to fill online choices till October 9, 2022.Also Read - NEET UG 2022 State Counselling Schedule Released at mcc.nic.in. Round 1 Registration Begins From Oct 17

The candidates must lock their choices after submitting the preference filling. Candidates can check the important dates and steps to fill the choices.

Madhya Pradesh MP NEET PG Counselling 2022: Steps To Fill Choices

Visit the official website – dme.mponline.gov.in. Click on the registration link on the homepage. Enter the registration details. Fill in the choice filling application form and submit. Download and take a printout for future reference.

Direct Link: MP NEET PG Counselling 2022 Choice Filling Madhya Pradesh MP NEET PG Counselling 2022 Schedule

Release of MP NEET PG Counselling Merit List: October 04 2022

Choice filling and locking for First round: October 05 to October 09, 2022

MP NEET PG Counselling First round seat allotment result: October 13, 2022

Reporting at allotted college in person for document verification and admission: October 14 to October 18, 2022

Willing for Upgradation for Second round by admitted candidates through candidate’s login: October 14 to October 20, 2022

Online resignation, cancellation of admission at college level (seat leaving bond on resignation- not applicable): October 14 to October 20, 2022

The MP NEET PG round 1 allotment result will be declared on October 13, 2022. The candidates can report to the allotted college in person for document verification and the admission process between October 14 and October 20, 2022. For more details, check the official website.