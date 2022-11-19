NEET PG 2022 Counselling Mop Up Round Final Allotment Result Out at mcc.nic.in; Link Here

NEET PG 2022 Counselling Mop up Round Final Allotment Result at mcc.nic.in: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has declared the mop-up round final allotment result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022) counselling today, November 19, 2022. NEET Aspirants can download the NEET PG 2022 Counselling mop-up round final allotment result by visiting the official website at mcc.nic.in.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD NEET PG 2022 COUNSELLING Mop-Up ROUND FINAL SEAT ALLOTMENT RESULT?

Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee at mcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the “PG Medical counselling” section.

Look for the link, “FINAL RESULT PG 2022 MOP UP ROUND MD MS DNB.”

A new PDF will appear on the screen.

Download the seat allotment result and take a printout for future reference.

The Candidates are advised to approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of the Final Result and only after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website.