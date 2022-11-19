NEET PG 2022 Counselling Mop Up Round Final Allotment Result Out at mcc.nic.in; Link Here
NEET PG 2022 Counselling Mop up Round Final Allotment Result at mcc.nic.in: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has declared the mop-up round final allotment result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022) counselling today, November 19, 2022. NEET Aspirants can download the NEET PG 2022 Counselling mop-up round final allotment result by visiting the official website at mcc.nic.in.
For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download the result.
DOWNLOAD NEET PG 2022 COUNSELLING Mop Up ROUND FINAL SEAT ALLOTMENT RESULT
HOW TO DOWNLOAD NEET PG 2022 COUNSELLING Mop-Up ROUND FINAL SEAT ALLOTMENT RESULT?
- Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee at mcc.nic.in.
- On the homepage, click on the “PG Medical counselling” section.
- Look for the link, “FINAL RESULT PG 2022 MOP UP ROUND MD MS DNB.”
- A new PDF will appear on the screen.
- Download the seat allotment result and take a printout for future reference.
The Candidates are advised to approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of the Final Result and only after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website.
