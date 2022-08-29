NEET PG Counselling 2022 Latest News: The Medical Counseling Committee(MCC) on Monday postponed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG) counselling schedule. Earlier, the first round of registration for the NEET-PG 2022 counselling was scheduled to begin from September 01, 2022. Now, the Committee will begin the NEET PG counselling 2022 registration process later, the dates of which will be issued on the official website. Once released, Interested candidates can check the NEET PG revised schedule by visiting the official website of the Committee at mcc.nic.in. Also Read - SSC CPO Recruitment 2022: Last Date to Register For 4300 SI Posts Tomorrow; Apply Now at ssc.nic.in

“The Candidates of NEET-PG, 2022 are informed that the NEET-PG Counselling, 2022 was scheduled to commence from 01/09/2022. However, National Medical Commission (NMC) is in the process of issuing New LoPs for the current academic year and the same will be concluded till 15/09/2022. Hence, in order to include more seats in the counselling for the benefit of the candidates, it has been decided by the Competent Authority to re-schedule the NEET-PG Counselling, 2022 which was scheduled to commence from 01/09/2022,” MCC in an official notification said. Also Read - AAI Recruitment 2022: Apply For 156 Posts at aai.aero From Sept 01|Check Salary, Notification Here

MCC will conduct the NEET PG 2022 counselling process for admission to 50 per cent all India quota (AIQ) seats, 100 per cent deemed, central universities, and AFMS (MD/ MS/ Diploma/ PG DNB) seats. Also Read - Food Corporation of India Recruitment 2022: Apply For 113 Posts at fci.gov.in| Check Zone Wise Vacancy Here

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Check Official Notification Here

NEET PG Counselling 2022: How to Check Official Notification?