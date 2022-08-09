NEET PG Counselling 2022 Latest Update: The Supreme Court has rejected a plea to stay the NEET PG Counselling, saying it would not take such a radical step. The apex court said this while hearing a petition alleging discrepancies in NEET PG 2022 scores. Now the court will hear the matter on August 25.Also Read - Which Is The Real Shiv Sena? Supreme Court Hearing On August 12

A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud was hearing the petition filed by some doctors seeking directions for the release of question papers and answer keys of NEET-PG 2022 candidates. The petition filed in the Supreme Court challenged the decision of the National Board of Examinations (NBE) to not issue the question papers of the test and the NEET PG answer key.

In the meantime, it is being reported that the NEET PG counselling will begin on September 1 and is expected to be held by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) like in previous years.

Just like the past trends, the NEET 2022 counselling will be held over several rounds and in every round, a seat allotment result will be released.

The plea filed in the Supreme Court challenged NBE’s decision to not release NEET PG answer key and question paper and the petitioner argued that there were discrepancies in NEET PG scores and the applicants were not provided with any opportunity to apply for revaluation.

Moreover, the petitioners asked the apex court to direct the NBE to allow NEET-PG 2022 candidates, including the petitioners, the option of revaluation in case of discrepancy in their scores.

However, the Supreme Court refused to stay NEET PG Counselling and said it believed that if done, it could lead to not-so-favourable consequences.