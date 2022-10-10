NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Registration: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the second round of registration for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate(NEET PG 2022) Counselling today, October 10, 2022. Eligible NEET aspirants can register for the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Registration by visiting the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. The payment facility will be available till October 14 (08:00 PM). Those who register during this period can fill and lock their choices between October 11 to October 14 (11:55 pm).Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Registration To Begin Tomorrow at mcc.nic.in. Steps to Register Here

The verification of the Internal Candidates by the respective Universities/ Institutes will be done between October 14 to October 16, 2022. The NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 seat allotment results will be declared on October 19. Selected candidates can report for admission from October 20 to October 26, 2022.

NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Registration Dates

NEET PG 2022 round 2 counselling registration and fee payment October 10 to 14, 2022

Choice filling/locking: October 11 to 14, 2022

Verification of internal candidates by the respective universities/institutes October 14 to 16, 2022

Processing of seat allotment October 17 to 18, 2022

NEET PG round 2 seat allotment result October 19, 2022

Reporting/ Joining October 20 to October 26, 2022

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: How to Register Online?

Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee at mcc.nic.in

On the homepage, Click on the PG Medical Counselling section.

The link for registration will be displayed. Click on it.

Enter the required information and register on the portal.

Now login and fill up the application form.

Upload documents, pay the registration fee, and submit the form.

Take a printout of the application form.

Following the round 2 results, mop-up round registration will begin from October 31. Interested can check the NEET PG 2022 Counselling schedule by visiting the official website of the Committee at mcc.nic.in.