NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Registration: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the second round of registration for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate(NEET PG 2022) Counselling today, October 10, 2022. Eligible NEET aspirants can register for the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Registration by visiting the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. The payment facility will be available till October 14 (08:00 PM). Those who register during this period can fill and lock their choices between October 11 to October 14 (11:55 pm).Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Registration To Begin Tomorrow at mcc.nic.in. Steps to Register Here
The verification of the Internal Candidates by the respective Universities/ Institutes will be done between October 14 to October 16, 2022. The NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 seat allotment results will be declared on October 19. Selected candidates can report for admission from October 20 to October 26, 2022. Also Read - ONGC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 871 Posts at ongcindia.com Till Oct 12. Read Details Here
NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Registration Dates
- NEET PG 2022 round 2 counselling registration and fee payment October 10 to 14, 2022
- Choice filling/locking: October 11 to 14, 2022
- Verification of internal candidates by the respective universities/institutes October 14 to 16, 2022
- Processing of seat allotment October 17 to 18, 2022
- NEET PG round 2 seat allotment result October 19, 2022
- Reporting/ Joining October 20 to October 26, 2022
NEET PG 2022 Counselling: How to Register Online?
- Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee at mcc.nic.in
- On the homepage, Click on the PG Medical Counselling section.
- The link for registration will be displayed. Click on it.
- Enter the required information and register on the portal.
- Now login and fill up the application form.
- Upload documents, pay the registration fee, and submit the form.
- Take a printout of the application form.
Following the round 2 results, mop-up round registration will begin from October 31. Interested can check the NEET PG 2022 Counselling schedule by visiting the official website of the Committee at mcc.nic.in. Also Read - SSC CGL Recruitment 2022: Registration Date Extended Till Oct 13; Apply Now at ssc.nic.in