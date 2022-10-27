NEET PG 2022 Counselling at mcc.nic.in: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued an important advisory for the candidates who wish to change their nationality from Indian to non-resident Indian (NRI) in the NEET PG 2022 counselling mop-up round. Candidates can mail to nri.adgmemcc1@gmail.com till October 29, 2022, to change their nationality. One can check the official notification at mcc.nic.in.Also Read - ITBP Assistant Sub Inspector Recruitment 2022: Register For 24 Posts at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. Details Inside

“It is for the information to all the candidates that those who are claiming to be NRI as per the directions/orders of Hon’ble Supreme Court of India in the case (W.P. (C) No.689/2017- Consortium of Deemed universities in Karnataka (CODEUNIK) & Anr. Vs. Union Of India & Ors.) dated 22-08-2017 (Copy enclosed), such candidates should send their relevant documents as mentioned below, in support of their claim to change nationality from Indian to NRI through email nri.adgmemcc1@gmail.com from 05:00 PM of 27th October, 2022 (Thursday) till 10:00 AM of 29th October, 2022 (Saturday),” MCC in an official notification said. Also Read - Indian Army AOC Recruitment 2022: Apply at 419 Posts at aocrecruitment.gov.in; Graduates Eligible

DIRECT LINK: NEET PG 2022 Counselling Official Notification

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Check List of Documents Required For Nationality Change

Documents claiming that the sponsorer is an NRI (Passport, Visa of the sponsorer).

Relationship of NRI with the candidate as per the court orders of The Hon’ble Supreme Court of India in case W.P.(c) No. 689/2017- Consortium of Deemed Universities in Karnataka (CODEUNIK) & Ans. Vs Union of India & Ors. dated 22-08- 2017.

Duly notarized Affidavit from the sponsorer that he/ she will sponsor the entire course fee of the candidate and the relationship of the sponsorer with the candidate is in accordance with the above mentioned court order.

Embassy Certificate of the Sponsorer (Certificate from the Consulate).

NEET Score Card of the candidate.

Family Tree notarized by Tehsildar

The mop-up round of registration for the NEET PG 2022 Counselling is scheduled to begin from October 31. As per the official schedule, the payment facility will be available till November 04, 2022. The seat allotment result will be announced on November 09. For more details, candidates can check the official website of the MCC. Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 15 Junior Scientific Officer, Other Posts at upsconline.nic.in. Details Here