NEET PG 2022 Counselling Mop Up Round Registration Ends Today At mcc.nic.in; Seat Allotment Result on Nov 9

NEET PG 2022 Counselling at mcc.nic.in: The Mop-up round of registration for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate(NEET PG 2022) Counselling will conclude today, November 05, 2022. Interested candidates can apply for the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Mop-up Round registration by logging into the official website at mcc.nic.in. Candidates can submit their choices and lock them by 11:55 PM of November 05. The choice-locking process will begin today, from 3:00 PM to 11:55 PM. As per the NEET PG 2022 counselling schedule, the NEET PG 2022 mop-up round counselling result will be published on November 9.

NEET PG 2022 Counselling Mop Up Round Registration Complete Schedule Here Result : 9th November, 2022

: 9th November, 2022 Reporting: 10th November, 2022 to 14th November, 2022

HOW TO APPLY FOR NEET PG 2022 Counselling Mop Up Round? Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee at mcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “PG Medical Counselling.”

Look for the registration link. The link for registration will be displayed. Click on it.

Enter the required information and register on the portal.

Now login and fill up the application form.

Upload documents, pay the registration fee, and submit the form.

Download the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

For more details about NEET PG Counselling 2022, check the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

