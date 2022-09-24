NEET PG Counselling 2022: The choice filling process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 counselling round 1 will end tomorrow, September 25. Candidates registered for this round can enter their choices and confirm the colleges by 11:55 PM tomorrow by visiting the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has closed the round 1 registration process for the NEET PG counselling on Friday (September 23).Also Read - India Post Recruitment 2022: Apply For 7 Skilled Artisans Posts. Check Salary, Notification Here
According to the official schedule, the verification of candidates will be done by respective Universities/ institutes from September 23 to 24, 2022. The seat allotment process will be conducted till September 27, and the round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on September 28.
How To Fill Choices For MCC PG NEET Counselling 2022?
- Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee at mcc.nic.in
- Click on the “PG Medical Counselling” section.
- Now click on the “New Online Registration For Round 1.”
- Enter the login credentials such as NEET PG Roll number, password, and security pin. Now click on the submit option.
- Fill in the choices of subjects and institutions in the order of preference on the next window.
- Lock the choices and submit.
NEET PG Counselling Schedule Here For Round 1 Registration
|Round 1 Counselling and Important Dates
|NEET PG 2022 round 1 counselling registration and fee payment
|September 15 to 23, 2022
|Choice filling/locking
|September 20 to 25, 2022
|Verification of internal candidates by the respective universities/institutes
|September 23 to 24, 2022
|Processing of seat allotment
|September 26-27, 2022
|NEET PG round 1 seat allotment result
|September 28, 2022
|Reporting/ Joining
|September 29 to October 4, 2022