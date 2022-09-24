NEET PG Counselling 2022: The choice filling process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 counselling round 1 will end tomorrow, September 25. Candidates registered for this round can enter their choices and confirm the colleges by 11:55 PM tomorrow by visiting the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has closed the round 1 registration process for the NEET PG counselling on Friday (September 23).Also Read - India Post Recruitment 2022: Apply For 7 Skilled Artisans Posts. Check Salary, Notification Here

According to the official schedule, the verification of candidates will be done by respective Universities/ institutes from September 23 to 24, 2022. The seat allotment process will be conducted till September 27, and the round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on September 28. Also Read - Coal India Recruitment 2022: Apply For 108 Posts at coalindia.in From Sept 29. Check Salary Here

How To Fill Choices For MCC PG NEET Counselling 2022?

Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee at mcc.nic.in

Click on the “PG Medical Counselling” section.

Now click on the “New Online Registration For Round 1.”

Enter the login credentials such as NEET PG Roll number, password, and security pin. Now click on the submit option.

Fill in the choices of subjects and institutions in the order of preference on the next window.

Lock the choices and submit.

Direct Link: Fill Choices of MCC NEET PG Counselling 2022

NEET PG Counselling Schedule Here For Round 1 Registration

Round 1 Counselling and Important Dates NEET PG 2022 round 1 counselling registration and fee payment September 15 to 23, 2022 Choice filling/locking September 20 to 25, 2022 Verification of internal candidates by the respective universities/institutes September 23 to 24, 2022 Processing of seat allotment September 26-27, 2022 NEET PG round 1 seat allotment result September 28, 2022 Reporting/ Joining September 29 to October 4, 2022