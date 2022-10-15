NEET PG 2022 Counselling Latest Update: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will declare the round 2 seat allotment result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022) counselling on October 19, 2022. The candidates who have registered for the NEET PG 2022 counselling process can check the seat allotment result on the official website at mcc.nic.in. Selected candidates can report for admission from October 20 to October 26, 2022. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to check the seat allotment result.Also Read - Rajasthan NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Registration Begins at rajneetug2022.in. Check Steps to Apply

How To Check NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result?

Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee at mcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the “PG Medical counselling” section.

Look for the link that reads, “Check NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result.”

Enter the login credentials, if required.

Download the seat allotment result and take a printout of it for future reference.

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Check Important Dates Here

Round 2 Counselling and Important Dates NEET PG 2022 round 2 counselling registration and fee payment October 10 to 14, 2022 Choice filling/locking October 10 to 14, 2022 Verification of internal candidates by the respective universities/institutes October 14 to 16, 2022 Processing of seat allotment October 17 to 18, 2022 NEET PG round 2 seat allotment result October 19, 2022 Reporting/ Joining October 20 to October 26, 2022

For more details about the NEET UG/PG Counselling 2022, check the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). Also Read - CBSE, CISCE Board Exams: Know How Central Boards Performed in Class 10th, 12th, Exam Pattern Here