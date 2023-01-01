NEET PG 2022 Counselling Special Stray Vacancy Round Schedule Out at mcc.nic.in; Check Dates Here

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Special Stray Vacancy Round Dates

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct a Special Stray Vacancy Round for the vacant PG (M.D/ M.S/ Diploma/PG DNB/ MDS) Seats of All India Quota/ Central University/ Central Institute/ Deemed University/ PG DNB in an online mode. As per the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Special Stray Vacancy Round schedule, the payment of the security deposit will begin on January 6, 2023. One can check the schedule by visiting the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

How to Check NEET PG 2022 Counselling Special Stray Vacancy Round Schedule?

Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) at mcc.nic.in .

. On the homepage, click on the ‘PG Medical Counselling’ section.

Click on the ‘ Schedule for Special Stray Vacancy Round for PG seats’ link.

A PDF document will appear on the screen.

Download the Schedule for Special Stray Vacancy Round for PG seats and take a printout of it for future reference.

NEET PG 2022 Counselling Schedule for Special Stray Vacancy Round is as under:

Payment of Security

Deposit for Special Stray

Vacancy Round Choice Filling &

Choice Locking Processing of Seat Allotment Publication of Result Reporting at allotted College 6th January, 2023 to 8th January, 2023 *Payment facility will be

available upto 04:00 P.M

of 8th January, 2023 6th January, 2023 to 8th January, 2023 Choice Locking will be available from 05:00 PM up to 11:59 PM of 8th January, 2023 9th January, 2023 10th January, 2023 10th January,2023 to

14th January, 2023 (up to 05:00 PM as per the Server timing) Forwarding the list of

students in order of merit equalling to ten times the

number of vacant seats to

the Deemed Universities 10th Jan to 14th Jan, 2023

(Last date of joining 14th January, 2023)

Special Stray Vacancy Round to be conducted from 10th Jan to 14th Jan,

2023

“For ensuring faithful obedience of time schedule and also keeping in view the limited time available for conducting

counselling. All participating institutes/colleges are directed to treat all Saturday and Sunday as working days,” MCC in an official notification said.

Choice Filling & Choice Locking Process

The Choice Locking will be available from 05:00 PM of January 06, 2023, up to 11:59 PM of 8th January 2023. The processing of seat allotment results will be held on January 09. The NEET PG 2022 Counselling Special Stray Vacancy Round Result will be declared on January 10, 2023. Selected candidates can report to allotted colleges between January 10 to January 14, 2023. For more details, check the official website of MCC.