NEET PG 2022 Counselling Special Stray Vacancy Round Eligibility Criteria Out at mcc.nic.in; Check Key Details Here

NEET PG 2022 Counselling Special Stray Vacancy Round: It is to be noted that the candidates who do not join the seats allotted to them in Special Stray Vacancy Round will be Debarred from Sitting in NEET PG 2023 examination.

NEET PG 2022 Counselling Special Stray Vacancy Round: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct a Special Stray Vacancy Round for the vacant PG (M.D/ M.S/ Diploma/PG DNB/ MDS) Seats of All India Quota/ Central University/ Central Institute/ Deemed University/ PG DNB in an online mode. Earlier today, MCC released an important notice for the candidates. As per the official notification, MCC has listed down rules and eligibility to participate in the extra round of counselling according to which candidates are required to pay a refundable security deposit of Rs 50,000 to participate in the counselling process. One can check the notice by visiting the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

“Hence, in larger interest of candidates, the competent authority has decided to conduct a special stray vacancy round for the vacant 2,244 PG (MD, MS, Diploma, PG DNB) and 62 MDS seats in an online mode as per the approval accorded by MoHFW, so that the precious seats do not go waste,”MCC in an official notification said.

NEET PG 2022 Counselling Special Stray Vacancy Round: Check Rules HERE

All Registered candidates irrespective of their category are required to pay a Refundable Security Deposit of Rs. 50,000 for participation in Special Stray Vacancy Round.

The Refundable Security Deposit of candidates who do not join the seats allotted to them in Special Stray Vacancy Round will be Forfeited.

Candidates who are not holding any Seat either in All India Quota or State Quota are eligible to participate in Special Stray Vacancy Round.

Candidates who will be allotted seats in Special Stray Vacancy Round will have to report at the allotted Institute and join the seat with their original documents.

Candidates participating in Special round will have to furnish an undertaking with respect to allotment of seats at the time of Choice Filling on MCC portal as under:

NEET PG 2022 Counselling Special Stray Vacancy Round: Check Eligibility Criteria For Candidates to Participate

The Eligibility of candidates to participate in the Special Stray Vacancy Round of PG Counselling 2022 is reiterated as under:

Candidates previously registered on MCC portal but not holding any seat in the previous rounds of NEET-PG Counselling, 2022 of All India Counselling conducted by MCC /State Quota.

Candidates will not be eligible under these conditions

A candidate already allotted & joined a seat in AIQ/State Counselling.

Candidates who were allotted a seat in AIQ Mop-Up Round & Stray Vacancy Round by MCC earlier but did not join the allotted seat.

As per the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Special Stray Vacancy Round schedule, the payment of the security deposit will begin on January 6, 2023. The Choice Locking will be available from 05:00 PM of January 06, 2023, up to 11:59 PM of 8th January 2023. For more details, check the official website of MCC.