NEET PG 2022 Counselling Stray Vacancy Seat Allotment Result Shortly; Know How to Check at mcc.nic.in

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is all set to declare the allotment result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022) stray vacancy round today, November 29, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the counselling process can check and download the stray vacancy round allotment result by visiting the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. In order to download the NEET PG 2022 allotment letter, a registered candidate needs to enter his/her NEET roll number, password, and security pin.

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link (which is yet to be active) to check the result. Follow the steps as given below.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD NEET PG 2022 COUNSELLING STRAY VACANCY ALLOTMENT RESULT?

Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee at mcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the “PG Medical Counselling,” section.

Look for the NEET PG 2022Counselling stray vacancy allotment list.

Enter the required login credentials such as NEET PG roll number and password.

Your NEET PG 2022 Counselling Stray Vacancy Seat Allotment Result will be displayed on thr screen.

Verify NEET PG stray round allotment letter and download it.

Take a printout of it for further reference.

TO recall, students must note that the NEET PG stray round allotment result will be prepared on the basis of NEET PG merit, choices filled by candidates, and availability of seats.

NEET PG 2022 COUNSELLING STRAY VACANCY ROUND SCHEDULE

Choice Filling/ Locking: 26th November, 2022

Processing of Seat Allotment:27th November to 28th November, 2022

Result: 29th November, 2022

Reporting: 29th November, 2022 to 2nd December, 2022

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Medical Counselling Committee.