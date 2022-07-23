NEET PG 2022: The counselling for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET PG 2022) is expected to begin soon. The NEET PG 2022 Counselling is likely to begin on September 1, 2022, news agency PTI reported quoting sources. The schedule is expected to be released soon on mcc.nic.in. Students who have qualified in the NEET-PG 2022 exam will be able to fill their choices with respect to courses and colleges during the counselling process for admission to All India Quota seats, state medical and dental colleges, and central and deemed universities.Also Read - Now NEET Students in Maharashtra Claim They Were Forced To Remove Hijab Before Entering Exam Centres

The PG counselling will commence for all central universities, deemed Universities and 50 per cent All India quota seats and 50 per cent state quota seats of medical and dental colleges simultaneously, the officials said. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) under the Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health will conduct the counselling in online mode, they told PTI. Also Read - Police Register Case Against Those Who 'Forced Girls To Remove Bra' At Kerala NEET Exam Centre

Keeping in mind that 748 seats are still lying vacant in NEET Superspeciality counselling for the academic year 2021, the government has decided to conduct a special round of counselling without any cut-off percentile eligibility to prevent wastage of seats and in the larger public interest as a one-time measure, the officials said.The special mop-up round II for NEET-SS 2021 counselling will begin on Tuesday, they said. Also Read - NEET 2022 Exam Racket Busted, 8, Including Mastermind And Impersonators Held By CBI

Usually, NEET-PG is held in January and the counselling starts in March. But because of COVID-19 and the delay in the last year’s admission process, this year’s exam was held on May 21 and the results were declared on June 1, a senior official said.

“Also, inspections of medical colleges are being carried out by the NMC and the last date of issuing letter of permission is August 15. Hence, it has been decided to start the counselling process from September 1 so that all the new seats can be included in the first round of counselling itself,” the official said.

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Check Number of Seats HERE

MD: 26,168 seats

MS: 13,649 seats

PG Diploma: 922 seats

DNB CET: 1,388 seats

Documents Required During NEET PG 2022 Counselling Procedure

Here is the list of documents required during the NEET PG 2022 Counselling process.

A Valid ID Proof.

NEET PG 2022 admit card.

NEET PG 2022 result.

Mark Sheets of MBBS/BDS professional examinations.

MBBS/BDS Degree Certificate.

Internship Completion Certificate.

NMC issued registration certificate.

Date of birth proof.

Valid ID proof.

Caste certificate.

Disability Certificate.

NEET PG 2022 Exam: Check Other Details Here

The NEET PG 2022 exam was held on May 21, 2022, at 849 examination centres. A total of 1,82,318 candidates have appeared for the entrance exam.

Medical Aspirant can download their NEET PG 2022 Result from the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in. Those who have qualified the postgraduate medical entrance exam, and have secured NEET PG 2022 cutoff will only be able to participate in the NEET PG counselling round. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website of the National Board of Education.