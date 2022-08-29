NEET-PG Counselling: The Supreme Court on Monday said it will not interfere and stall NEET-PG 2022 counselling as it cannot put students’ lives in jeopardy. A bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli made this observation when a counsel mentioned a matter pertaining to NEET PG, seeking some clarification.Also Read - NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Registration Process To Commence From Sept 1 at mcc.nic.in; Important Details

“Counselling is to start from 1st September. Kindly list it before that”, the counsel submitted. “We’ll not interfere. Let the NEET PG counselling go through. Don’t stall it anymore”, Justice Chandrachud said. The judge added, “we cannot put the students in jeopardy”. Also Read - NEET PG, MDS 2022 Counselling Schedule Out at mcc.nic.in; Registration Begins September 1

Meanwhile, the first round of registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG 2022) counselling is scheduled to begin from September 01, 2022. The candidates can apply for the round 1 counselling by visiting the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) at mcc.nic.in till September 04, 2022. Also Read - NEET PG 2022: Counselling to Begin From September 1 as SC Rejects Plea Alleging Error In Scores

NEET PG, MDS 2022 COUNSELLING Schedule: IMPORTANT DATES HERE

Round 1 Registration/ Payment: September 1 to September 4

Choice filling/ Locking: September 2 to September 5

Verification of Internal Candidates by the respective Universities/Institutes: September 5

Processing of Seat allotment: September 6 to September 7

Result: September 8

Reporting/ Joining to the allotted institute: September 9 to September 13, 2022

As per the official schedule, the payment facility will be available till September 04(08:00 PM). Those who register during this period can fill and lock their choices up to September 05 (11:55 pm).