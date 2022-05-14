NEET PG 2022: The National Board of Examinations In Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Saturday, May 14, released the admit card for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test postgraduate exam-2022 (NEET-PG 2022), media reports said. The candidates who registered to appear for the NEET PG-2022 exam can download the hall tickets through the official website of NBEMS— natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.Also Read - 'Justice for Doctors' Trends on Twitter After Supreme Court Refuses to Postpone NEET-PG 2022

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is scheduled to conduct the NEET-PG 2022 on May 21, 2022. The examination will be conducted in a computer-based mode across the country. The exam is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM and continue till 12:30 PM.

The admit cards were released after the Supreme Court of India on Friday refused to postpone the NEET PG exam 2022, thereby rejecting a plea from a number of candidates. The top court observed that delaying the examination would create a dearth of doctors in the country, and said it can't cause hardships to thousands of aspirants who have been preparing for the exams because of some others.

At the moment, the NBEMS’ official websites are not responsive and there is no official notification available regarding the release of the admit cards. However, several reports have suggested that the admit card has been released. Therefore, once the website is back up, we would update the verified information here.

NEET PG Admit Card 2022: How to download