Postpone NEET-PG 2022: The Supreme Court will on Friday hear a plea of doctors seeking postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2022 which is scheduled to be held on May 21 on the ground that it will clash with the ongoing counselling for NEET-PG 2021.Also Read - NEET PG 2022 Unlikely to be Postponed Despite Massive Demand From Medical Aspirants: Report
A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and PS Narasimha said that it will hear the matter which is already listed for hearing on Friday after senior advocate Rakesh Khanna mentioned for urgent listing of the petition. The bench asked Khanna whether the petitioners want postponement of the examination to which he replied in affirmative. Justice Chandrachud said, “How can we postpone a national examination? Anyway we will hear it next week”. Also Read - NEET-PG 2022: IMA Writes To Health Ministry Seeking Postponement Of May 21 Exam Date
Medical aspirants from across the country have been urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, and the central government to postpone the NEET PG 2022 exam by a few weeks. Students have also been running a social media campaign to push the exam dates. Also Read - NEET PG 2022 Admit Card to Release Soon: Check Official Website, Steps to Download Here
NEET PG Postpone: Key Demands from Students
- The difference between NEET PG 2022 exam date and completion of 2021 counseling is too short
- Candidates with lower rank will get to know about admissions at last minute and would lose chance to apply for NEET PG 2022
- 5-10,000 interns, who served as COVID warriors during COVID-19 pandemic, are ineligible to appear for NEET-PG due to delay in completion of their final exams
NEET PG Postpone: Plea in Supreme Court
The plea filed through advocates Ashutosh Dubey and Abhishek Chauhan said, “The petitioners are the doctors who are doing their requisite internship with different hospitals across the country. The petitioners aspire to appear in NEET-PG examination 2022 scheduled to be held on May 21 for the purpose of choosing their career option as per their ranking, choice, and available options to them under different branches of medical science for Post-Graduation Courses”.
- The plea sought direction to quash the notification dated February 4 issued by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences for holding the NEET PG-2022 examination on May 21 and or defer the scheduled date of the examination.
- It said that some of the petitioners and aspirants are the candidates who have appeared in NEET-PG 2021 and are participants in the ongoing counselling process which is unlikely to get concluded by May 9, 2022, considering the roller-coaster ride which they have been subjected to since July 2021.
- The plea said it raises substantial and important questions of law like as to why should NEET-PG 2022 aspirants/candidates be made to suffer and not be given a fair opportunity for participation in the NEET-PG examination 2022 when the counselling of last academic year NEET-PG 2021 is still undergoing and likely to be over by May 9.
- It further raised the question of whether the petitioners can be deprived of even filling up forms for the NEET-PG examination 2022, as the last date for it was closed on March 25 and the petitioners being participants in AIQ Mop-UP counselling did not fill out a form than in the hope of getting the seat and now after the cancellation of AIQ Mop-UP on March 31 because of the fault of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and others.
- It also sought direction from MCC and Centre to permit the students/aspirants to register themselves for the NEET-PG 2022 examination as they were participating in counselling for NEET-PG 2021 examination and the last date of filling the form was of March 25.