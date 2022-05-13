Postpone NEET-PG 2022: The Supreme Court will on Friday hear a plea of doctors seeking postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2022 which is scheduled to be held on May 21 on the ground that it will clash with the ongoing counselling for NEET-PG 2021.Also Read - NEET PG 2022 Unlikely to be Postponed Despite Massive Demand From Medical Aspirants: Report

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and PS Narasimha said that it will hear the matter which is already listed for hearing on Friday after senior advocate Rakesh Khanna mentioned for urgent listing of the petition. The bench asked Khanna whether the petitioners want postponement of the examination to which he replied in affirmative. Justice Chandrachud said, “How can we postpone a national examination? Anyway we will hear it next week”. Also Read - NEET-PG 2022: IMA Writes To Health Ministry Seeking Postponement Of May 21 Exam Date

Medical aspirants from across the country have been urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, and the central government to postpone the NEET PG 2022 exam by a few weeks. Students have also been running a social media campaign to push the exam dates. Also Read - NEET PG 2022 Admit Card to Release Soon: Check Official Website, Steps to Download Here

NEET PG Postpone: Key Demands from Students

The difference between NEET PG 2022 exam date and completion of 2021 counseling is too short Candidates with lower rank will get to know about admissions at last minute and would lose chance to apply for NEET PG 2022 5-10,000 interns, who served as COVID warriors during COVID-19 pandemic, are ineligible to appear for NEET-PG due to delay in completion of their final exams

NEET PG Postpone: Plea in Supreme Court

The plea filed through advocates Ashutosh Dubey and Abhishek Chauhan said, “The petitioners are the doctors who are doing their requisite internship with different hospitals across the country. The petitioners aspire to appear in NEET-PG examination 2022 scheduled to be held on May 21 for the purpose of choosing their career option as per their ranking, choice, and available options to them under different branches of medical science for Post-Graduation Courses”.