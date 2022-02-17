NEET PG 2022: The cutoff date for internship completion for NEET PG 2022 was extended by National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). The cutoff date for internship completion for NEET PG 2022 has now been extended to July 31. The official notification can be checked by candidates at natboard.edu.in.Also Read - Delhi Govt School Students to Get Free Coaching For NEET, JEE Entrance Exams
“In continuation of the NBEMS notice dated 04.02.2022 and pursuant to the directions of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Govt. of India vide its letter no. F. No. U11011/06/2021-MEC dated 15.02.2022, the cut-off date for completion of an internship for the purpose of eligibility for NEET-PG 2022 has been extended to 31.07.2022,” the notification read.
NEET PG 2022: Internship Completion | Key Points
- The NEET-PG 2022 online application form is being updated accordingly and the changes in application form will be effected by February 18 (3PM onwards)
- Application form for NEET-PG 2022 can only be submitted online at nbe.edu.in
- The online application window for submission of applications for NEET-PG 2022 shall continue till March 25 (till 11:55 PM) as already notified vide NBEMS notice dated 04.02.2022
- For any query, please contact NBEMS Candidate Care Support at 022 – 61087595 or write to NBEMS at Email ID: helpdesknbeexam@natboard.edu.in or at NBEMS Communication Web Portal exam.natboard.edu.in
- The online communication web portal shall be the preferred mode of submitting any examination related queries to the National Board of Examinations. The portal would allow the applicant an online tracking of the request submitted.