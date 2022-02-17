NEET PG 2022: The cutoff date for internship completion for NEET PG 2022 was extended by National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). The cutoff date for internship completion for NEET PG 2022 has now been extended to July 31. The official notification can be checked by candidates at natboard.edu.in.Also Read - Delhi Govt School Students to Get Free Coaching For NEET, JEE Entrance Exams

“In continuation of the NBEMS notice dated 04.02.2022 and pursuant to the directions of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Govt. of India vide its letter no. F. No. U11011/06/2021-MEC dated 15.02.2022, the cut-off date for completion of an internship for the purpose of eligibility for NEET-PG 2022 has been extended to 31.07.2022,” the notification read.

NEET PG 2022: Internship Completion | Key Points