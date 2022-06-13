NEET PG 2022 Counselling Schedule Latest Update: The National Board of Education (NBE) has announced the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate(NEET-PG) 2022 result on June 1, 2022. Now the results have been declared, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct the NEET PG 2022 Counselling in online mode for 50 percent of All India Quota(AIQ) seats in government institutions, central universities, deemed universities, ESIC, and AFMS institutes. As per reports, the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Schedule is likely to release soon on the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in.Also Read - SSC Selection Post Phase X Recruitment 2022: Last Date to Apply For 2065 Vacancies Today; Apply Online at ssc.nic.in

It is to be noted that the remaining 50 per cent of the state quota seats will be filled by the respective state counselling conducting authorities. This year, a total of 26,168 MD, 13,649 MS, 922 PG Diploma, and 1,388 DNB CET seats will be offered through NEET PG 2022 Counselling. Also Read - UIDAI Recruitment 2022: Last Date to Register For 19 Posts Tomorrow; Apply Now at uidai.gov.in

Check Name of the Course and the number of seats

MD: 26,168

MS: 13,649

PG Diploma: 922

DNB CET: 1,388

More About NEET PG 2022 Exam

The NEET PG 2022 exam was held on May 21, 2022, at 849 examination centres. This year, a total of 1,82,318 candidates have appeared for the entrance exam. Medical Aspirant can download their NEET PG 2022 Result from the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in. The information brochure will also be released with the Counselling schedule. Also Read - Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply for 5636 Apprentice Posts Before June 30| Read Details Here

For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website of the National Board of Education.