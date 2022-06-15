NEET PG 2022 Counselling Schedule Latest Update: The National Board of Education(NBE) has announced the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate(NEET-PG) 2022 result on June 1, 2022. Now the results have been declared, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct the NEET PG 2022 Counselling in online mode for 50 percent of All India Quota(AIQ) seats in government institutions, central universities, deemed universities, ESIC, and AFMS institutes. As per Careers360 reports, the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Schedule is likely to release soon on the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in.Also Read - UP Panchayat Recruitment 2022: Last Date to Register For 1875 Posts Today; Apply Now at prdfinance.up.gov.in

It is to be noted that the remaining 50 per cent of the state quota seats will be filled by the respective state counselling conducting authorities. This year, a total of 26,168 MD, 13,649 MS, 922 PG Diploma, and 1,388 DNB CET seats will be offered through NEET PG 2022 Counselling.

Check Name of Course and Number of Seats

MD: 26,168

MS: 13,649

PG Diploma: 922

DNB CET: 1,388

NEET PG 2022 Counselling Latest News: Check List of Documents Required During Counselling Procedure

Here is the list of documents required during the NEET PG 2022 Counselling process.

NEET PG 2022 admit card NEET PG 2022 result Mark Sheets of MBBS/BDS professional examinations MBBS/BDS Degree Certificate Internship Completion Certificate NMC issued registration certificate Date of birth proof Valid ID proof Caste certificate Disability Certificate

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: How to Register at mcc.nic.in?

Follow the steps given below to register for NEET PG 2022 Counselling:

Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee ( MCC ) at mcc.nic.in.

) at mcc.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the PG Medical Counselling section.

section. Enter the registration details such as the name of the candidate, and date of birth.

Login again using the system-generated ID and password.

Fill out the form.

Pay the application fee, if any.

Submit the form.

Download the NEET PG 2022 Counselling form and take a printout of it for future reference.

NEET PG 2022: Check Examination, Result Date

The NEET PG 2022 exam was held on May 21, 2022, at 849 examination centres. This year, a total of 1,82,318 candidates have appeared for the entrance exam. Medical Aspirant can download their NEET PG 2022 Results from the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in. The information brochure will also be released with the Counselling schedule. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website of the National Board of Education.