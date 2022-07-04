NEET PG Counselling Schedule 2022 Latest Update: The Medical Counseling Committee(MCC) will soon release the Counselling schedule for the National Eligibility Entrance Test-Postgraduate(NEET PG). Once the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Schedule is released, eligible candidates can register for the same through the official website, mcc.nic.in. This year, the NEET PG 2022 Counselling will be held in online mode for 50 percent of All India Quota(AIQ) seats in government institutions, central universities, deemed universities, ESIC, and AFMS institutes.Also Read - Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Apply For 15 CA Specialist Officers Posts Before July 19| Read Details Here

The remaining 50 per cent of the state quota seats will be filled by the respective state counselling conducting authorities. This year, a total of 26,168 MD, 13,649 MS, 922 PG Diploma, and 1,388 DNB CET seats will be offered through NEET PG 2022 Counselling. It is to be noted that the information brochure will also be released with the Counselling schedule.

Previously, the National Board of Education(NBE) declared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate(NEET-PG) 2022 result on June 1, 2022. Now, NEET aspirants are waiting for the NEET PG 2022 Counselling schedule to be released soon.

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Check Number of Seats HERE

MD: 26,168 seats

MS: 13,649 seats

PG Diploma: 922 seats

DNB CET: 1,388 seats

Documents Required During NEET PG 2022 Counselling Procedure

Here is the list of documents required during the NEET PG 2022 Counselling process.

A Valid ID Proof.

NEET PG 2022 admit card.

NEET PG 2022 result.

Mark Sheets of MBBS/BDS professional examinations.

MBBS/BDS Degree Certificate.

Internship Completion Certificate.

NMC issued registration certificate.

Date of birth proof.

Valid ID proof.

Caste certificate.

Disability Certificate.

NEET PG 2022 Exam: Check Other Details Here

The NEET PG 2022 exam was held on May 21, 2022, at 849 examination centres. A total of 1,82,318 candidates have appeared for the entrance exam.

Medical Aspirant can download their NEET PG 2022 Result from the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in. Those who have qualified the postgraduate medical entrance exam, and have secured NEET PG 2022 cutoff will only be able to participate in the NEET PG counselling round. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website of the National Board of Education.