Postpone NEET PG 2022: After bringing their grievances to the attention of Health Ministry, NTA and other authorities, the medical aspirants on Thursday again started campaigning on Twitter to postpone the medical entrance exam scheduled on May 21. Several aspirants posted on the micro blogging site using the hashtag #PostponeNEETPG_ModiJi, urging PM Modi to defer NEET PG 2022, citing ineligibility of 5,000 interns to write the exam and delay in NEET PG 2021 counselling process.

Prior to this, the All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) had on Wednesday filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking postponement of NEET PG 2022.

"On behalf of All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) we have moved the Supreme Court of India against the scheduled examination of NEET PG 2022 dated May 21, 2022. The aspirants raised own grievances due to mismatch / clashing of dates in ongoing counselling for NEET PG 2021," Sandeep S Tiwari, an SC advocate said in a tweet.

In the meantime, the All India Medical Students’ Association (AIMSA) said in a tweet that as in political elections decide the fate of politicians for next 5 year, same in fact more mightier is the NEETPG for doctors which decide their fate till their last breath. “It Is Indeed shameful that the government has turned deaf ears to lakhs of MBBS doctors,” it said in the tweet.

Reacting to the developments, a medical aspirant said in a tweet, “It might be just another exam for you but to us young doctors, it is a matter of our entire life and career. Everyone deserves a fair chance. Please don’t ignore our pleas.”

Another Twitter user in his reaction said, “It is very disheartening that where PM of India shows respects towards doctors, at the same time their ministry is not ready to listen doctors. Thousand of aspirants are in dilemma and expecting justice from you.”

Amid rising demands from medical aspirants, the sources at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) last week told Careers360 that NEET PG 2022 will not be postponed, and will be held on May 21 as per the schedule. The sources further added that the dates were confirmed in a meeting held on April 30, where Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya was also present.

For the past several months, many medical aspirants have been demanding the postponement of NEET PG 2022 exam date due to the delay in NEET PG 2021 counselling, and less gap between entrance exam and counselling.

They are of opinion that if NEET PG 2022 exam is held on May 21, it would make around 5,000 medical interns ineligible to appear for the exam.

Moreover, the AIMSA said that NEET PG 2021 counselling is still underway and will be over by May 3, 2022 and the uncertainty regarding the counselling process has left students in a dilemma about its proper conduct and concluding date.