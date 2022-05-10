Postpone NEET PG 2022: Amid growing demand to postpone NEET PG 2022, the medical aspirants, represented by the All India Medical Association (FAIMA) met the Health Ministry officials on Tuesday to discuss the matter. As the medical aspirants have been demanding a delay of about 8-10 weeks, it is most likely that the exam could be postponed till June giving about 4-5 weeks of extension to candidates.Also Read - NEET PG 2022: From Admit Card To Exam Date To Fake Notification | All You Need to Know

The candidates must be knowing that the NEET PG 2022 is scheduled to be held on May 21. An announcement regarding postponement of NEET PG 2022 is expected anytime soon.

Taking to Twitter, FAIMA chairman said the final decision on NEET PG 2022 will be made soon by the Health Ministry.

Meeting of all health ministry officials was done today & they discussed each & every point with all facts & figures, & final decision will be taken hopefully tomorrow by Health Minister @drasmalhi@UDAIndia @drdeepankar07#POSTPONENEETPG_MODIJI — Dr Manish Prabhakar🇮🇳 (@DrMCPrabhakar) May 9, 2022

The meeting between FAIMA and the Health Ministry officials come in the wake of increasing demand by the medical aspirants to postpone NEET PG 2022.

After writing a letter to Health Ministry, several medical aspirants took to Twitter to launch online campaign with hashtags such as #PostponeNEETPG_Modiji to urge PM Modi to defer the exam.

Notably, the medical aspirants are demanding the postponement of NEET PG 2022 due to the delay in NEET PG 2021 counselling process. They are also pointing out that as the NEET PG counselling 2021 is not over yet, candidates have left with very little gap between the counselling and the next exam.

Apart from FAIMS, the AIMSA had recently also written a letter to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare requesting to postpone the NEET PG 2022 by 8 to 10 weeks.

SC to hear the matter on May 21: In the meantime, the Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear a petition filed by doctors seeking postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2022 scheduled on May 21 citing a clash with the ongoing counselling for NEET-PG 2021.

The plea in the apex court was filed through advocates Ashutosh Dubey and Abhishek Chauhan and was mentioned by Senior Advocate Rakesh Khanna for urgent listing before the bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and PS Narasimha.

After going through the plea, the top court bench said it will hear the matter which is already listed for hearing on Friday. The bench also asked Senior Counsel Khanna whether the petitioners want postponement of the NEET-PG 2022 exam to which he replied in affirmative.