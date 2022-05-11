Postpone NEET PG 2022 Latest Update: As the thousands of medical aspirants across the country continued their demand for the postponement of NEET PG 2022, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday extended support to these aspirants and urged the Health Ministry to postpone NEET PG 2022.Also Read - Supreme Court Moved Against LIC IPO, Seeks Scrapping Of Process

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reached out to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandviya to pay attention to the plea of the students and urged the Health Minister to consider their demand.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also pointed out that the delay in NEET PG counselling has caused a lot of distress among students.

“Mansukh Mandviya ji, due to the delay in counselling of NEETPG2021, the candidates of NEETPG2022 are putting forward a very legitimate demand to postpone the examination by a few weeks. Please relieve these youths from mental stress by taking the step of postponing the exam for a few weeks,” Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote on Twitter.

..@mansukhmandviya जी NEETPG2021 की counselling में हुई देरी के चलते NEETPG2022 के अभ्यर्थी परीक्षा को कुछ हफ्तों के लिए टालने की एकदम जायज मांग आपके सामने रख रहे हैं कृपया परीक्षा को कुछ हफ्तों के लिए टालने का कदम उठाकर इन युवाओं को मानसिक तनाव से राहत दीजिए#POSTPONENEETPG2022 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) May 11, 2022

The request from the Congress leader comes at a time when the medical aspirants have been demanding for the examination to be postponed by about 8 to 10 weeks.

It must be noted that the NEET PG 2022 is scheduled for May 21 and the NBE or Central Government has not shown any interest in postponing the exam as of now. Moreover, the NEET PG admit cards are scheduled to release on May 16.

Here’s what students said:

Taking to Twitter, the students have asked the authorities to postpone the exam saying they are worried about it because they haven’t been able to get the time to prepare for it.

Some of the students said the counselling for NEET-PG 2021 is yet not over in many states and several students continue to attend counselling. How is it possible for many them to attend the counselling at one place and appear for the exam at another place?

SC hearing on May 13

Earlier, a plea was filed by the students in the Supreme Court, seeking postponement of the postgraduate examination.

After going through the plea, the Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear on May 13 a plea of doctors seeking postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2022

A top court bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and PS Narasimha said that it will hear the matter which is already listed for hearing on Friday after senior advocate Rakesh Khanna mentioned for urgent listing of the petition.