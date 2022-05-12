NEET PG 2022 Latest Update: Amid growing demand among aspirants and medical fraternity to postpone NEET PG 2022, sources told news agency ANI on Thursday that several states have shown less interest to pursue such a course and hence, there are slim chances for such a decision.Also Read - Postpone NEET PG 2022: Collective Demand to Reschedule Medical Exam Grows Louder. Will Govt Listen? Check Latest Updates Here

Last week, the Press Information Bureau had also said that this year's NEET PG exam has not been postponed, and will happen on the scheduled date of May 9, and termed a circular on social media 'fake'. The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) had cautioned the aspirants and other stakeholders against false and bogus information being circulated in its name.

The clarification from the NBEMS came after a section of the media reported that NEET PG exam this year was postponed to July 9.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) also said that it has also not received any assurance from the Union Health Ministry after a brief discussion.

Speaking to ANI, IMA president Dr Sahajanand Prasad Singh said they met Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in Kevadia in Gujarat.

“We met Union Health Minister and discussed with him the postponement of NEET PG 2022. He said only seven states want to postpone and we are looking into it,” Dr Singh said.

The aspirants must note that the NEET PG 2022 is scheduled to be held on May 21.

Earlier in the day, the IMA had written a letter to the Union Health Minister demanding that the exam be rescheduled as “there is lack of time for preparation for the aspirants”.

In the letter, the IMA had mentioned that the aspirants are “confused which is affecting their mental health too”.

Giving details, Dr Ved Prakash of IMA said “a reasonable minimum one month period” should be given to the students for preparation for exams in view of the number of subjects they have to cover.

However, some resident doctors said the COVID situation in the country is under control and conducive for conducting NEET PG 2022.

“COVID scenario in future is unpredictable. Though NEET-PG 2021 was postponed in view of the second wave of COVID-19 last year, we all have experienced the chaos it led to eventually. While the academic session 2021 got delayed due to various reasons, the current academic session 2022 has already been delayed. The exam was scheduled for March 2022 and was postponed to May 2022. Further postponement should be avoided,” a resident doctor said.

In the meantime, the Supreme Court is likely to hear on Friday a petition seeking postponement of the NEET-PG examination.