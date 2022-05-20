NEET PG 2022 Latest Update: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will hold the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022), on Saturday, May 21, despite strong demand from students to postpone the exam. The candidates wo are appearing for the NEET PG 2022 on Saturday can get the NEET PG 2022 admit card on the official website, nbe.edu.in. The NBE will conduct the medical admission test in the morning shift from 9 AM to 12 PM.Also Read - UGC NET 2022: Deadline For Registration Ends Today: Here's How To Apply on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Why students demanded NEET PG 2022 postponement?

Demanding postponement of NEET PG 2022, the medical aspirants pointed out the insufficient gap to prepare for the exam. They said the all-India counselling was concluded on May 3, but several state counselling processes are still going on. The candidates said those who are appearing for the counselling process are facing difficulties to prepare for the exam.

NEET PG 2022: Exam details

The duration of the exam is 3 hours and 30 minutes. In comparison to previous years, students will now get additional 30 minutes. Moreover, in comparison to last year, the exam will carry total marks of 800, with 200 questions.

The paper will be divided into three sections – Section A, B and C, featuring multiple-choice questions (MCQs), with English as the only medium of instruction.

NEET PG 2022: Last minutes tips to score well

Better to make short notes and revise: The candidates should make short notes and revise accordingly.

Try mock tests: To get the real-time feel of the exam, try mock test at home not only in time management but also to seek the weak areas and improve on the flawed topics

Go for high weightage topics first: The medical aspirants should begin their preparation by completing the High weightage syllabus before going on to the remainder of the curriculum. It is always better to set up different time slots for each subject, beginning with the high-weight concerns and progressing to the ones that require a thorough review.

NEET PG 2022: Check exam day guidelines