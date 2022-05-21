NEET PG 2022 Latest Update: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) on Saturday conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2022. As per the schedule, NEET PG 2022 exam was held from 9 AM to 12:30 PM in computer-based test (CBT) mode. This time, a total of 200 multiple choice questions were asked and the question paper was of 800 marks.Also Read - NEET PG 2022 to be Held Today: Check Last-minute Tips, Exam Day Guidelines Here

The NBE had earlier said that for every correct answer, candidates will be rewarded with 4 marks whereas 1 mark will be deducted for every wrong answer. The questions in NEET PG 2022 were asked from Clinical, pre-clinical, and para-clinical subjects.

Those who have appeared for the NEET PG 2022 reviewed the paper as moderately difficult, with one of the candidates saying the questions were from obstetrician-gynecologist, Preventive and Social Medicine. He said that some of the questions were tricky, few were vague and few were very easy. Totally it was moderate to difficult, he added.

Another medical aspirant said the NEET PG 2022 paper was balanced, with a mix of easy and tough questions.

The medical aspirants must note that the NBE will not release the NEET PG 2022 answer key. However, the NEET PG 2022 result in PDF format will be released on June 20.

Once NEET PG 2022 results are declared, the candidates will be able to check and download the NEET PG result 2022 through the official websites- natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.

This time, the NBE has said that NEET PG 2022 result will be released in the form of a merit list and will mention the roll number, marks scored (out of 800), and the rank secured by the candidate. However, the NBE added that there will be no re-evaluation or rechecking or re-totaling of responses marked by the candidates.