NEET PG Counselling 2022 Registration: The first round of registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG 2022) counselling is scheduled to begin from September 01, 2022. The candidates can apply for the round 1 counselling by visiting the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) at mcc.nic.in till September 04, 2022. As per the official schedule, the payment facility will be available till September 04(08:00 PM). Those who register during this period can fill and lock their choices up to September 05 (11:55 pm).

Interested can check the NEET PG/MDS schedule by visiting the official website of the Committee at mcc.nic.in. The round 1 seat allotment results will be released on September 08. Selected candidates can report for admission from September 9 to September 13, 2022. The NEET PG counselling will be held for two rounds with a mop-up round and a stray vacancy round for AIQ, Central University seats and AFMS, DNB PG seats.

NEET PG, MDS 2022 Counselling Schedule: Check Important Dates Here

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1: Important Dates

Round 1 Registration/ Payment: September 1 to September 4

September 1 to September 4 Choice filling/ Locking: September 2 to September 5

September 2 to September 5 Verification of Internal Candidates by the respective Universities/Institutes: September 5

September 5 Processing of Seat allotment : September 6 to September 7

: September 6 to September 7 Result: September 8

September 8 Reporting/ Joining to the allotted institute: September 9 to September 13, 2022

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2: Important Dates

Registration/ Payment: September 19 to September 21

September 19 to September 21 Choice filling/ Locking: September 19 to September 22

September 19 to September 22 Verification of Internal Candidates by the respective Universities/Institutes: September 22

September 22 Processing of Seat allotment : September 23 to September 24

: September 23 to September 24 Result : September 25

: September 25 Reporting/ Joining to the allotted institute: September 26 to October 1

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Mop-up round: Important Dates

Registration/ Payment: October 6 to October 9

October 6 to October 9 Choice filling/ Locking: October 7 to October 10

October 7 to October 10 Verification of Internal Candidates by the respective Universities/Institutes : October 10

: October 10 Seat allotment: October 11 to October 12

October 11 to October 12 Result : October 13

: October 13 Reporting/ Joining to the allotted institute: October 14 to October 18

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Stray round: Important Dates

Processing of Seat Allotment: October 20 to October 21

October 20 to October 21 Result : October 22

: October 22 Reporting to the allotted institute: October 23 to October 31, 2022

How To Register For NEET PG Counselling 2022?

Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee at mcc.nic.in

On the homepage, Click on the PG Medical Counselling section.

The link for registration will be displayed. Click on it.

Enter the required information and register on the portal.

Now login and fill the application form.

Upload documents, pay the registration fee, and submit the form.

Take a printout of the application form.

The registration for the 2nd round of MCC Counselling will start on September 19, while the registration process for the mop-up round will begin on October 6. MCC will conduct the NEET PG 2022 counselling process for admission to 50 per cent all India quota (AIQ) seats, 100 per cent deemed, central universities, and AFMS (MD/ MS/ Diploma/ PG DNB) seats.

Documents Required During NEET PG 2022 Counselling Procedure

Here is the list of documents required during the NEET PG 2022 Counselling process.