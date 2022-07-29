NEET PG Counselling 2022 Latest Update: The aspirants of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2022 on Friday expressed concern over the delay in NEET PG 2022 Counselling and asked if the admissions were to be held so late then why were the exams not postponed? The NEET students had earlier demanded postponement of NEET PG 2022. However, that was not postponed and the NEET PG 2022 results were also declared within 10 days of the exam.Also Read - NEET-PG 2022: Counselling To Commence From September 1 on mcc.nic.in

Now, the NEET PG Counselling 2022 process is scheduled to begin in September. This decision from the NTA has disheartened the aspirants and they are asking if the admissions were to be held so late then why were exams not postponed?

The NEET PG aspirants also questioned the authorities over their decision to not postpone the exam amid reports of delay in the Counselling process.

As per updates, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) counselling will begin on September 1, nearly three months after NEET was conducted.

The NEET candidates had in May urged the authorities to postpone the exam by 40 days saying it was coinciding with the ongoing counselling of NEET PG 2021. They had also started several online campaigns and had written to the Education Ministry and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The students have now taken to Twitter to put forth their concerns over delay in NEET PG Counselling 2022.

The authorities might be delaying the NEET PG Counselling due to the Supreme Court hearing against 10 per cent reservation for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category in government institutes from August 2. Last year, some NEET PG aspirants filed a plea challenging the EWS reservation in the All India Quota (AIQ) for the NEET PG counselling stating it will be a disadvantage for meritorious students.

Here’s what students said on Twitter:

#NEETPG 2022

Exam conducted on 21 May, just 2 weeks after NEET PG 2021 counseling

Result declared on June 1, just 10 days after NEET PG 2022 exam

Counseling : Not started till July end. 2L PG aspirants sitting at home since 2 months. PLEASE EXPEDITE #NEETPG2022 counseling !! — Ghost Hunter (@DrTPandey) July 21, 2022

But still the government delays counselling process for #NEETPG and donot give clarity on the new rules for seat allotment and no of seats in the institutes beforehand to students appearing for exam — Vamsi Venkat (@Vamsi_Venkats) July 29, 2022

Result declared on 1st June and commencement of neet pg 2022 counseling after 3 months of result declaration.. and admission to colleges might be a year after the counseling..!!! Just Neetpg 2022 things🙄🙄#NEETPG2022 #NEETPG #nbems #MCC #doctors #medico #waitingforcounselling — dr_sharmisthapanja (@dr_sharmistha95) July 28, 2022

Its been a month since #neetpg results are declared,whats the whole point of it, if u r conducting counselling only 2-3 months after releasing results,is this how the so called normalising n streamlining works! i wish we had sensible governing bodies in health sector #MedTwitter — Bhavya Katam (@BhavyaKatam) July 4, 2022

According to Medical Counselling Committee’s (MCC) NEET PG 2022 counselling schedule, it will start on September 1 for all central universities, deemed universities. The NEET PG Counselling 2022 will follow 50 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats and 50 per cent state quota seats.