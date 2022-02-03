NEET PG 2022 Latest Update: Amid rising demand from students to postpone NEET PG 2022, it was reported on Thursday that the Supreme Court is likely to hear a plea on the matter on Friday. The hearing was earlier listed for February 7. According to the apex court website, the plea seeking deferment of NEET PG 2022 has been listed for hearing on Friday, February 4. It must be noted that the plea was earlier filed on January 25 regarding postpone of NEET PG 2022.Also Read - Tamil Nadu: On Way to Secretariat, TN CM Stalin Halts Convoy to Meet Medical Student Seeking Help

The candidates must note that the NEET PG 2022 is scheduled to be held on March 12 and the please was by a group of six MBBS graduates, through Dubey Law Chambers, seeking direction to the National Board of Examination to defer the scheduled test until various requirements, such as completion of mandatory internship period, set forth in the PG Regulations, are met by aspirants. Also Read - GATE 2022: Supreme Court Refuses to Postpone Exams Scheduled For February 5

As per the NEET PG regulations, 30 beds of a hospital have to be assigned to one unit of students pursuing the PG course and now two students of two academic sessions will have to be accommodated in the same facility. Also Read - GATE 2022 Big Update: Supreme Court Agrees to Hear Pleas Seeking Postponement of Exam

The plea raised a challenge to the violation of NEET PG Regulations, 2000, while admitting candidates for academic sessions in one session as there is an “explicit cap on the number of PG admissions to be done per year per unit”, a lawyer of the firm said.

Hundreds of MBBS graduates, whose internship got halted due to their duty in tackling COVID-19 pandemic, would be rendered ineligible from appearing in the NEET-PG test due to lack of mandatory internship duty, the plea said in the top court.

The pleas also referred to a statement made by PM Modi on May 3, last year, to postpone NEET-PG 2021 by at least four months and the fact that the services of final year MBBS doctors will be utilised to handle mild Covid cases.

“The petitioners (with 1500 candidates) have mentioned that they were in Covid duties in the year 2021 and therefore their internship was postponed. They have submitted that they are victims of circumstances and that they were not informed at any time that serving in Covid duties would tantamount to a situation where they will not be eligible to appear for the NEET-PG,” the lawyer said.

Moreover, the petition also sought an extension of the deadline for completion of the internship from May 31.

Here’s what students say:

Conducting the NEET PG exam on March 12 makes absolutely no sense when the counselling is going to continue till March 16. This is sheer mismanagement.. and what about those with borderline ranks in NEET PG 2021?#NEETPG2021 #NEETPG2022 #NEET — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) January 24, 2022

The development comes as the Supreme Court had on January 7 given a green signal for starting the halted NEET-PG 2021 counselling process based on the existing 27 percent OBC and 10 percent EWS reservations in the All India Quota seats, saying there is an “urgent need” to begin the admission process.