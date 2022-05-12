Postpone NEET PG 2022: Ahead of the Supreme Court hearing on NEET PG 2022, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has urged Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to reschedule the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022) exam scheduled on May 21. In a letter to the health minister, the IMA highlighted that the gap between NEET PG exam and counselling is less for the aspirants to prepare for the entrance exam.Also Read - Postpone NEET PG 2022: Priyanka Gandhi Extends Support to Medical Aspirants, Urges Centre to Delay Exam

In the letter, the IMA also pointed out that both the NEET PG 2021 exam and counselling was delayed due to the Covid pandemic and NEET PG 2021 exam was conducted five months after the scheduled date. The IMA said the counselling process was started in January, which was scheduled to commence on October 25, 2021.

Earlier, the All India Medical Association (FAIMA) had also met the Health Ministry officials to discuss the matter. The FAIMA had also urged the health ministry to postpone NEET PG 2022.

The IMA in the letter further added that the NEET PG counselling process was further delayed due to Supreme Court ruling on March 31 which ordered the cancellation and to conduct a special round counselling for the mop-up round.

Copy of the letter to health minister:

“Another innocent five to ten thousand interns, who served as COVID warriors during COVID-19 pandemic, are ineligible to appear for NEET-PG due to delay in completion of their final examination and consequently their internship beyond eligibility criteria set for the examination,” the IMA said in the letter.

However, the IMA stressed postponing NEET PG 2022 exam as it will provide a reasonable period for the aspirants for the preparation of medical entrance.

“Since the NEET PG 2022 examination date is 21st May 2022, we request your timely intervention and urgent consideration of postponement of the NEET PG 2022 for a reasonable period of time, so that, the current NEET-PG2021 aspirants have adequate time to prepare and appear for the upcoming NEET-PG 2022 examination and the eligibility of all interns is also ensured,” the IMA said.

On Wednesday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had also urged the Health Ministry to postpone NEET PG 2022. The Congress leader had reached out to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandviya to pay attention to the plea of the students and urged him to consider their demands.

For many months now, several medical aspirants have been demanding for the examination to be postponed by about 8 to 10 weeks citing various reasons. Taking to Twitter, these aspirants have urged the authorities to postpone the exam saying they are worried about it because they haven’t been able to get the time to prepare for it.