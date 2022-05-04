Postpone NEET PG 2022: Despite the Health Ministry saying that the NEET PG 2022 will not be postponed, the All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) on Wednesday filed a fresh plea in the Supreme Court and sought postponement of the National Eligibility Entrance Test for postgraduate (NEET) PG 2022. An advocate in the SC informed about the latest development on social media.Also Read - NEET PG 2022 Will Not Be Postponed, NBE to Hold Exam On May 21 as Per Schedule: Report

Taking to Twitter, Sandeep S Tiwari, an advocate in the SC, said the aspirants raised their own grievances due to mismatch/clashing of dates in ongoing counselling for NEET PG 2021.

"On behalf of All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) we have moved the Supreme Court of India against the scheduled examination of NEET PG 2022 dated May 21, 2022. The aspirants raised own grievances due to mismatch / clashing of dates in ongoing counselling for NEET PG 2021," Sandeep S Tiwari said in a tweet.

On Tuesday, the sources in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) told Careers360 that NEET PG 2022 will not be postponed, and will be conducted on May 21 as per the schedule. The decision was taken in a meeting held on April 30, where the union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya was also present.

For the past many months, several aspirants across the country have been demanding postponement of NEET PG 2022 exam date due to the delay in NEET PG 2021 counselling, and less gap between entrance exam and counselling.

In their protest on social media platforms, the aspirants said holding the NEET PG 2022 exam on May 21 would make around 5,000 medical interns ineligible to appear for the exam.

The AIMSA had recently written a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya requesting him to postpone the NEET PG 2022 exam and NEET MDS 2022 by 8 to 10 weeks.

As per the letter by the AIMSA, the NEET PG 2021 counselling is still underway and scheduled to be over by May 3, 2022 and the uncertainty regarding the counselling process has left students in a dilemma about its proper conduct and concluding date.

The students’ association further highlighted that the difference between NEET PG 2022 date and NEET PG 2021 counselling is too less for a student to prepare for the exam leading to stress amongst them.

The AIMSA said the students who didn’t get a seat in NEET PG 2021 counselling and didn’t register for NEET PG 2022 along with those who lost seats due to cancellation of mop-up round counselling need time to register and prepare for the exam.