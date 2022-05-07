Postpone NEET PG 2022: Hours after submitting a memorandum to PM Narendra Modi to postpone NEET PG 2022, the medical aspirants on Saturday said they will hold a silent protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Sunday, May 8, to press forth their demand to delay the medical exam.Also Read - UGC Extends Application Deadline For CUET 2022 Till May 22, Correction Window to Open on May 25

Taking to Twitter, the All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) said it decided to take their demand for the postponement of NEET-PG 2022 exam to Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Sunday. Also Read - Postpone NEET-PG 2022: Medical Students Make Fresh Plea To PM Modi. Here's Why

Peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar

Dr Jitendra Singh, National President of AIMSA said there will be a peaceful gathering and it will be a silent protest. “We have taken the government’s permission for it. The principal objective is to demand for postponing the exam,” he stated. Also Read - CUET 2022 Registration to End Tomorrow: FAQs on Application Fee, Syllabus, Format of Exam

“With this gathering, we are trying to convey our demand to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the Union Health Minister and the National Medical Commission (NMC), and have them reconsider the postponement,” Dr Jitendra said.

Dr Jitendra said other associations like UDF (United Doctors Front), FAIMA (Federation of All India Medical Association) and IMA (the Indian Medical Association) will join them in the protest.

500 people to gather at Jantar Mantar:

As per the updates, the protest will begin at 12 noon till 4 PM. He further added that they are expecting around 500 people to come together at Jantar Mantar.

“There will be junior doctors also, but we are expecting more students to join us,” Dr Jitendra conveyed. “AIMSA requests more and more students to join the protest. The more students we have, the better. Also, everyone who will join is requested to wear a mask and their apron,” he added.

The demand from the student community still rises despite the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) confirming that the NEET PG Exam 2022 has not been postponed, and will happen on the scheduled date of May 9. The NBEMS also cautioned stakeholders against “false and bogus information” being circulated in its name on social media.

What are the demands of students?

For several months now, the students have been demanding for the postponement of the medical exam for weeks, citing clash of dates of the NEET-PG 2021 Counselling with the 2022 exam, which is scheduled for May 21. They are of opinion that several interns who have been employed in hospitals on emergency COVID duties haven’t been able to finish their internships and thus, are not eligible to appear for NEET PG exam, if it is conducted on May 21.

Medical aspirants submit memorandum to PM Modi

On Friday, over 15,000 NEET 2022 aspirants had submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to postpone NEET PG 2022.

“We 15,000 aspirants writing on behalf of majority of NEET PG aspirants suffering due to the ongoing counselling and upcoming NEET PG 2022 exam scheduled on 21 May,2022. We would like to bring it to your notice regarding the issues faced by the aspirants who are unable to appear for the upcoming medical post-graduation entrance exam NEET PG 2022,” the memorandum stated.

The memorandum stated that with the “uncertainty of the counselling process” more than “50,000 aspirants couldn’t even apply for the exam”.

“The uncertainty related to the counselling process has brought the students in dilemma about proper conduction of counselling and the date when it will be finished,” it added.

Spirants file fresh plea in SC

Earlier this week, a medical students’ association had moved the Supreme Court for postponement of the examination citing its clash with the ongoing counselling for NEET PG 2021. The aspirants were represented through groups like Federation of All India Medical Association, United Doctors Front Association, All India Medical Students’ Association, and NCR Parents’ Association, among others.

NEET PG 2022 not postponed, says govt

Earlier in the day, the Press Information Bureau said this year’s NEET PG exam has not been postponed, and will happen on the scheduled date of May 9. The government termed the notification ‘fake’ and cautioned stakeholders against ‘false and bogus information’ being circulated in its name. This comes after a section of the media reported that NEET PG exam this year was postponed to July 9. “Stakeholders are advised to visit the above indicated website for the current and authentic information regarding NBEMS,” it said.