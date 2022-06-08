NEET PG 2022 Latest Update: The Supreme Court on Wednesday came down heavily on the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on 1,456 vacant seats in NEET PG-2021, saying if the students are not given admission, then it will pass orders and also grant them compensation.Also Read - Kerala SSLC Result 2022 to Release on This Date; Here's How to Check Score at keralaresults.nic.in

While hearing the matter, the vacation bench comprising Justices MR Shah and Aniruddha Bose told the MCC counsel that even if the single course has remained vacant, it is the duty of the MCC to see that they don't remain vacant.

However, the top court bench got irked to learn that 1,456 seats have remained vacant in medical colleges in the 2021-22 session. The apex court said the MCC and Centre are playing with the life of students by not conducting a mop up round of counselling for students.

“You’re playing with the future of students…,” the bench said, adding that in May, the authorities learnt that seats were vacant, so why didn’t they conduct a mop up round. Nearly 1,456 seats have remained vacant from May onwards.

The top court has also asked the MCC to file an affidavit on the plea seeking to conduct a Special Stray Round of counselling to allow the candidates to participate in the vacant seats which are available after the conduct of the stray vacancy round of All India Quota (AIQ). The court will hear the matter tomorrow again.

On the other side, the counsel appearing for MCC sought time to file an affidavit regarding this. The MCC counsel also said that 2022 counselling will get delayed and there will be a cascading effect.

The court sought to know why there is no streamlining process and questioned, “Do you know the stress level of students?”

The court also expressed disappointment when it came to know that the MCC was aware of the vacant seats in May and asked, “What will you get by keeping seats vacant when we need doctors and super-specialists?”

The court was hearing a plea seeking to direct the Respondent–Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) to conduct a Special Stray Round of counselling to allow the candidates to participate in the vacant seats which are available after the conduct of stray vacancy round of All India Quota (AIQ).