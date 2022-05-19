Postpone NEET PG 2022: Even days after the Supreme Court dismissed the plea to postpone NEET PG 2022, a delegation of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Wednesday met Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and raised the demand to postpone NEET PG 2022. The meeting was attended by senior officials of the Union Health department as well.Also Read - Postpone NEET UG 2022: Aspirants Urge NTA to Delay Medical Exam Beyond July 17. Read Full Letter Here

In a memorandum, the ABVP urged the health minister for reopening of the NEET application window for students whose allotted seats were cancelled. The ABVP in the memorandum said such students should get at least one-day window to complete their registration.

The ABVP delegation raised six points with the health minister regarding the extension of the exam date and said it received positive feedback from Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

However, the student organisation hoped that an official announcement regarding the extension of the NEET PG exam date to be out soon.

“Our delegation mainly put forward six important points in front of the Union Minister. The officials acknowledged it to be a major issue that needs to be focused on. So, we are positive that these points will pave the way for the decision and the students will get relief,” ABVP Nationa General Secretary Nidhi Tripathi said after the meeting.

However, the health ministry is yet to make an announcement on the possibility of a date extension for NEET PG 2022. As per the earlier notification, NEET PG 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on May 21.

For many months now, the medical aspirants have been demanding a 4 to 8-week extension in the dates saying there is not enough time to prepare as NEET PG 2021 counselling and NEET PG 2022 exam are clashing.

In a major development, the Supreme Court had last week dismissed a plea filed by NEET aspirants seeking a postponement of the exam. Dismissing the plea, the apex court said any extension of dates will cause the unavailability of doctors and seriously affect patient care.