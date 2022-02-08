New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday will resume hearing on a plea seeking extension in deadline of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022) exam completion of the internship. Earlier on February 4, the Union Health Ministry had postponed the exam by 6-8 weeks, which was earlier scheduled to be held on March 12, with the results expected by March 31. During the hearing last week, the bench of Justices including DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant noted that the examination has been postponed, to which senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, who was representing the six MBBS students who have filed the petition, asserted that some issues still need to be addressed even though the exams are postponed. The hearing today will commence at 2 PM. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates.Also Read - Supreme Court to Resume Physical Hearings on THESE Days From Next Week as COVID Cases Decline

NEET-PG 2022 | LIVE Updates