New Delhi: The candidates who are preparing for NEET PG, MDS, SS exams, we have some important news for you. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has declared the dates for different medical exams that will be scheduled between January 2022 and May 2023. According to the dates announced by the board, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate NEET PG 2022 will be conducted on March 12.

The candidates who are preparing for the examination can get more information on the complete exam schedule from the official website, natboard.edu.in.

NBEMS Examination Calendar for the Year 2022

NEET PG – March 12, 2022

NEET MDS – March 6, 2022

DNB-PDCET – March 20, 2022

NEET- June 18, 19, 2022

FET – July 9, 2022

FMGE – June 4, 2022

FMGE – December 17, 2022

FDST – December 17, 2022

As per the official notice, “NBEMS shall be conducting the following examinations as per the exam calendar declared, until any further updates. This calendar supersedes any previously notified schedule for these examinations. The candidates are advised to check the exact dates of examinations from the Information Bulletins/ NBEMS website the above dates are purely tentative and subject to approvals & confirmations.”