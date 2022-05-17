NEET PG 2022 Pattern And Syllabus : The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will conduct the NEET-PG 2022 exam on Saturday, May 21, 2022. The examination will be conducted in a computer-based mode across the country. Aspirants can download their NEET PG admit card through the official website of NBEMS—natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. The exam is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM and continue till 12:30 PM. Here’s all you need to know about NEET PG 2022 Syllabus, Exam Pattern, marking scheme, and other details.Also Read - COMEDK UGET 2022 Application Correction Window Opens Today| Here's How to Edit Registration Form

NEET PG 2022 Syllabus

The syllabus for the exam shall comprise of subject/ knowledge area as per Graduate Medical Education Regulations issued by the erstwhile Medical Council of India with prior approval of the Govt of India.

NEET PG 2022 Exam Pattern

The exam will comprise 200 Multiple Choices, and single correct response questions in the English language only.

Candidates will be provided 3 hours and 30 minutes.

There will be a 25% negative marking for incorrect answers.

No marks will be deducted for unattempted questions.

NEET PG 2022 Marking Scheme

The allocation of marks for each MCQ is as follows: Also Read - AIIMS Bhopal Group A Recruitment 2022: Apply For 100 Faculty Posts at aiimsbhopal.edu.in

Correct Response: 4 Marks

Incorrect Response: 1 mark shall be deducted

Unattempted Question: Zero mark

For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official websites of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences.

Why is NEET PG Conducted?

NEET-PG is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various MD/MS and PG Diploma Courses as per Section 61(2) of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019 read with 10 (D) of Indian Medical Council Act, 1956.