NEET PG 2022 Pattern And Syllabus : The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will conduct the NEET-PG 2022 exam on Saturday, May 21, 2022. The examination will be conducted in a computer-based mode across the country. Aspirants can download their NEET PG admit card through the official website of NBEMS—natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. The exam is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM and continue till 12:30 PM. Here's all you need to know about NEET PG 2022 Syllabus, Exam Pattern, marking scheme, and other details.
NEET PG 2022 Syllabus
- The syllabus for the exam shall comprise of subject/ knowledge area as per Graduate Medical Education Regulations issued by the erstwhile Medical Council of India with prior approval of the Govt of India.
NEET PG 2022 Exam Pattern
- The exam will comprise 200 Multiple Choices, and single correct response questions in the English language only.
- Candidates will be provided 3 hours and 30 minutes.
- There will be a 25% negative marking for incorrect answers.
- No marks will be deducted for unattempted questions.
NEET PG 2022 Marking Scheme
The allocation of marks for each MCQ is as follows:
- Correct Response: 4 Marks
- Incorrect Response: 1 mark shall be deducted
- Unattempted Question: Zero mark
For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official websites of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences.
Why is NEET PG Conducted?
NEET-PG is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various MD/MS and PG Diploma Courses as per Section 61(2) of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019 read with 10 (D) of Indian Medical Council Act, 1956.