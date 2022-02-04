NEET-PG 2022 Postponed Latest News Update: The Union Health Ministry on Friday directed the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022) by six to eight weeks. The decision was taken following the constant demands of medical graduates to defer the NEET PG 2022 Exams as it was clashing with counseling dates. The exam was scheduled to be held on March 12. The NBE is yet to comment on the postponment of NEET PG 2022.Also Read - NEET-PG 2022 Postponed by 6-8 Weeks; SC to Hear Plea Seeking Internship Deadline Extension Shortly | LIVE

“The petitioners (with 1500 candidates) had mentioned that they were in Covid duties in the year 2021 and therefore their internship was postponed. They have submitted that they are victims of circumstances and that they were not informed at any time that serving in Covid duties would tantamount to a situation where they will not be eligible to appear for the NEET-PG,” the lawyer for the petitioners told PTI.