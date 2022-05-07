NEET PG 2022: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022) has not been postponed, and will be held as scheduled on May 21, the National Board of Examinations (NBE) confirmed, terming the letter circulated on exam postponement as fake. As per the letter circulated on social media, the NEET PG 2022 exam was postponed to July 9. Medical aspirants may please note that none of the official authorities have said anything on NEET postponement yet. More so, there is no information on any of the official handles like on National Board of Examinations, NBE or Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya’s.Also Read - NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC Releases Stray Vacancy Round Final Result. Here’s How to Check at mcc.nic.in

"A #FAKE notice issued in the name of the National Board of Examinations claims that the NEET PG exam has been postponed & will now be conducted on 9th July 2022. The exam has not been postponed. It will be conducted on 21 May 2022 only," tweeted PIB Fact Check.

A #FAKE notice issued in the name of the National Board of Examinations claims that the NEET PG exam has been postponed & will now be conducted on 9th July 2022.#PIBFactCheck ▶️ The exam has not been postponed. ▶️ It will be conducted on 21 May 2022 only. pic.twitter.com/790mTsZypM — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 7, 2022

More than 15,000 students will be appearing for the NEET-PG 2022. Students moved to the Supreme Court on May 5, 2022, to appeal the postponement of the exam. The aspirants on Friday submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging that the upcoming post graduate examination be postponed, education rights group said.

Also, a section of aspirants had earlier written to President Ram Nath Kovind demanding postponement of the exams. They had pointed that since the NEET PG counselling 2021 is not over yet, it leaves the very little gap between the counselling and the next exam. Further, they added, that while the application forms are currently available, the doctors who have cleared their exam last and are yet to get the seats are waiting for the NEET PG counselling 2021 to get over. This way they will miss the chance to apply for the NEET PG 2022.