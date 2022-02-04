New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Friday postponed the NEET-PG Exam 2022 by 6-8 weeks. The decision comes ahead of the Supreme Court’s hearing. For the unversed, the apex court was scheduled to hear a plea seeking postponement of the postgraduate medical entrance exam – NEET PG 2022 today. Filed by six MBBS students through Dubey Law Chambers, the plea had sought a direction to the National Board of Examination to extend dates of scheduled test considering the NEET PG 2022 Exam Dates are clashing with counseling dates. It had also claimed that medical graduates would not be able to take up the examination due to non-completion of the mandatory internship period, thus the deadline of completion of the internship should be extended from May 31. To make their demands heard, MBBS graduates have also taken to Twitter to launch digital protests.Also Read - GATE 2022: Supreme Court Refuses to Postpone Exams Scheduled For February 5

NEET PG Postponement 2022 | Here Are The LIVE Updates

The revised dates for NEET-PG will be announced soon.

Union Health Ministry postpones NEET PG exam 2022 by 6-8 weeks. The exam was scheduled to be held on March 12

The apex court would begin hearing from 11:30 am. The matter has been listed for hearing before the bench of justices D.Y. Chandrachud and Surya Kant. The plea was earlier filed on Tuesday, January 25.

While a plea has been filed in the court seeking deferment of NEET PG 2022, a section of MBBS graduates want the exam to be held as scheduled. Tagging health minister, a candidate said, “T here’s no sense in postponing #NEETPG2022 . Please let the exam be on 12th of March”.

There's no sense is postponing #NEETPG2022 @mansukhmandviya.

