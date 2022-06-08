NEET PG 2022 Scorecard: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG 2022) score card on Wednesday, June 8. NEET PG 2022 scorecard will be available to download from the official website- nbe.edu.in today onwards.Also Read - NEET PG Result 2022: National Board of Examinations Releases Rank List, Score Card, Counselling Schedule Expected Soon

On June 1, the NEET PG result 2022 was announced. This year, Dr Shagun Batra of New Delhi secured the highest All India Rank (AIR) in the NEET PG 2022 exam, followed by Dr Joseph (rank 2) and Dr Harshita (rank 3).

How to download NEET PG 2022 scorecard

The steps to download the scorecards of NEET PG 2022 can be checked below. Go to the official website of NBE, nbe.edu.in Click on NEET PG 2022 tab Upon reaching the website, click on NEET PG 2022 applicant login. Enter the requisite credentials – user ID and password NEET PG scorecard displays on the screen Verify the details, download and take a printout for future references

Details Mentioned in the NEET PG 2022 Scorecards

The NBEMS will make the NEET PG Scorecard 2022 available to the students online via the official website. Candidates need to log onto the official website and enter their credentials to obtain the NEET PG 2022 scorecard from the official website. The scorecard of NEET PG 2022 will contain the important details about the candidate as well as their performance in the PG entrance exam. After downloading their NEET PG Scorecard 2022, candidates need to ensure that the following details are correctly mentioned on it:

Name of candidate

Father’s name

Mother’s name

Date of birth

Category

PWD(H) status

Roll number

Scores obtained (out of 800)

Total correct answers

Total incorrect answers

NEET PG All India Rank

Cutoff of NEET PG

On May 21, the National Board of Examinations (NBE) held the NEET PG 2022 exam at 849 locations. The admission exam attracted a total of 1,82,318 medical students.