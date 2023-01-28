Home

NEET PG 2023 Admit Card: Know Release Date And Time

NEET PG 2023 Admit Card Release Date And Time: This year, NEET-PG 2023 will be conducted in a single day and single session as a computer-based examination on March 5.

NEET PG 2023 Admit Card Release Date: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will release the admit card for the National Eligibility cum Eligibility Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) examination anytime soon. According to the Information Bulletin of NEET PG -2023(pdf), the hall ticket will publish on February 27, 2023. Once released, medical aspirants can download the NEET PG Admit Card 2023 by visiting the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.

NEET-PG 2023 Exam Date

This year, NEET-PG 2023 will be conducted in a single day and single session as a computer-based examination on March 5.

Login Credentials Required to Download Admit Card

Candidates can access their NEET PG 2023 admit card by entering the user ID and password they created during the registration process. When the admit card appears on the screen, candidates can download and print it for future reference. Examinees must appear at the exam centre with their hall ticket and other relevant documents as specified in the guidelines.

Candidates are required to download their admit card from the NBEMS website and affix firmly their recent (not more than 3 months old) passport size photograph in the space provided on the admit card. They are required to report at the ‘Reporting Counter’ of test venue at as per time indicated in their admit cards.

NEET PG Application Form 2023 Edit Window

Candidates who have successfully submitted their payment for the application during the application submission window will only be allowed to edit their applications from January 30 to February 03, 2023. No new application can be registered or payment can be made during the edit window.

NEET PG Application Form 2023 Final Edit Window

Deficiency related to images uploaded (photograph, Signature, Thumb Impression) will be intimated to the concerned candidates and the same can be corrected during the final edit window i.e. February 14 to February 17, 2023. No further opportunity will be given to make corrections. Candidates are advised to submit the images in their application as per the prescribed image upload guidelines.

NEET PG 2023 Exam: Check Important Dates Here

Edit Window for All Payment Success Applications: 30th January 2023 to 3rd February 2023 Final and Selective Edit Window to rectify Deficient/Incorrect Images: 14th February 2023 to 17th February 2023 Issue of Admit Card: 27th February 2023 Examination Date: 5th March 2023 Declaration of Result: By 31st March 2023

How To Download NEET PG 2023 Admit Card?

Medical aspirants can follow the steps provided here to download NEET PG admit card 2023 online from the official website.

Go to the official website at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ” Download NEET PG 2023 Admit Card 2023.” Log in with your application number and date of birth. The NEET PG admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download the hall ticket and take a printout for future reference.

The admit card will have details such as the name of the candidate, date of birth, gender, category, roll number, application number, exam date and time, photo, signature, and exam centre details.

NEET-PG 2023 is the eligibility-cum-ranking examination for admission to various MD/ MS/ PG Diploma courses of the 2023-24 admission session. For more details, visit the official visit of NBEMS.