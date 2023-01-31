Home

Education

NBE NEET PG 2023 Application Correction Window Underway; Editable Fields, Last Date Here

NEET PG 2023 Application Correction Window: Medical aspirants who have already submitted their NEET PG application 2023 and want to make changes to the application form will be able to do so by visiting the official website — natboard.edu.in.

neet pg exam from March 5, check admit card release date.

NEET PG 2023 Application Correction Window: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will close the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) application form correction window on February 03, 2023. Medical aspirants who have already submitted their NEET PG application 2023 and want to make changes to the application form will be able to do so by visiting the official website — natboard.edu.in. To edit the details in NEET PG 2023 application form, candidates will have to log in with their email ID, date of birth, and password.

NEET PG 2023 EDITABLE FIELDS

“Any information mentioned in the application and/or document(s) uploaded therein can be changed/corrected during the edit window except for Candidate Name, Test City, Nationality, Mobile Number and Email ID,” NBE in an official notification said. Editable information/images/documents can be changed any number of times before finally clicking on “Submit” button. Once the updated information is submitted by clicking the Submit button, no further changes shall be allowed during the edit window.

NEET PG 2023 APPLICATION FORM NON-EDITABLE FIELDS

Candidate Name

Test City

Nationality

Mobile Number

Email ID

“In case of changes made in payment dependent fields (such as category and/or PwD status) which requires you to make an additional payment of Rs. 1000/-, such changes will only be saved after a successful payment of balance fee. If the payment of balance fee required is not made or transaction gets failed, changes made in all the fields shall be updated except the payment dependent fields. For updating payment dependent fields, please login again and click on “Go to Application” button, edit the required fields, preview the changes and click on submit button to complete

the payment,” NBE in an official notification said.

NEET PG 2023 Application Form Correction Window: DIRECT LINK

Steps To Edit NEET PG 2023 Application Form

Some candidates have not uploaded their photographs, signatures, and/or thumb impressions as per the prescribed Image Upload Instructions. Such candidates are required to rectify the image(s) in their application form during the edit window.

Go to the official website at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in

and On the homepage, click on the ‘NEET PG 2023’ link.

Enter your login details. Now, click on the edit window and make changes to the application form.

Once done, submit the NEET PG 2023 application form.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy for further need.

This year, NEET-PG 2023 will be conducted in a single day and single session as a computer-based examination on March 5. For more details, visit the official visit of NBEMS.