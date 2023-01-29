Home

NEET PG 2023 Application Correction Window Opens Tomorrow, Here’s How To Make Changes

NEET PG 2023: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will open the final edit window to rectify deficient/ incorrect images on February 14 and it will remain open till February 17, 2023.

NEET PG 2023: The application correction window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 will open tomorrow, January 30, 2023. Medical aspirants who have already submitted their NEET PG application 2023 and now want to make changes/corrections, to the application form will be able to do so till February 03. Students will have to log in to the official website — natboard.edu.in, with their credentials and make the required changes.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will open the final edit window to rectify deficient/ incorrect images on February 14 and it will remain open till February 17, 2023. No new application can be registered or payment can be made during edit window. However, the balance fee required, if any, in case of change in candidate category and/or PwD status can be paid during the edit window.

“Any information/document can be changed/corrected during the edit window except for Name, Test City, Nationality, Mobile Number and Email ID. Information can be edited any number of times before the closure of the window,” reads the information bulletin.

NEET PG 2023: How To Make Changes In The Application Form

Go to the official website at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in

and On the homepage, click on the ‘NEET PG 2023’ link.

Enter your login details. Now, click on the edit window and make changes to the application form.

Once done, submit the NEET PG 2023 application form.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy for further need.

This year, NEET-PG 2023 will be conducted in a single day and single session as a computer-based examination on March 5. According to the Information Bulletin of NEET PG -2023(pdf), the hall ticket will publish on February 27, 2023. Once released, medical aspirants can download the NEET PG Admit Card 2023 by visiting the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in. For more details, visit the official visit of NBEMS.